Dem Senator Predicts Mueller Will Find Trump ‘Pee Tape’

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) predicted on BuzzFeed’s AM to DM live show on Monday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will find that Russians held compromising material over President Trump, akin to the dossier “pee tape.”

“It’s a standard strategy of Russia when people visit there who are important,” he said. “[They] try to get compromising information on them, to set them up with hookers, to tape everything that’s going on in their room.”

Smith, who oversaw the publication of the infamous Steele Dossier, asked, “Your view is the pee tape is real?”

“Something close to that,” Merkley responded. – READ MORE

As special counsel Robert Mueller faces pressure to wrap up his investigation with or without the illusive collusion charge, the Washington Post reports that the Department of Justice and Mueller’s team have been preparing to pass the baton of various ongoing investigations once the probe is complete.

Meanwhile, inside the Justice Department, law enforcement officials have discussed several scenarios in which the prosecutions of people who may be charged as a result of Mueller’s investigation are farmed out to other offices to handle any future trials.

In those scenarios, these people said, some prosecutors on Mueller’s team could move with their cases to Justice Department headquarters or individual U.S. attorney offices, these people said. –Washington Post

The Post also reveals that “the transferring of some cases has already begun,” while Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said on Friday that Mueller’s case against 12 indicted Russian military officers would be handled by DOJ prosecutors at the Justice Department headquarters (it also doesn’t take that much to sit on a case that will never see a courtroom, and the open file may linger for years, but we digress). – READ MORE

