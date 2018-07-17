The Trump Campaign Has Raised $88M for Re-Election Effort

President Donald Trump’s campaign effort has raised more than $88 million toward his reelection. That number includes not just the Trump campaign, but also two committees formed with the Republican Party.

According to the Federal Election Commission filings, submitted Sunday, the Trump campaign has $53.6 million in the bank.

The three Trump committees raised more than $17.7 million from the beginning of April through the end of June, the period covered in Sunday’s reports. That was the second-largest quarterly haul since he took office, though it was a drop of nearly $2.5 million from the preceding quarter.

The committees spent more than $8.5 million in the second quarter. – READ MORE

President Trump confirmed that he plans on running for reelection in 2020 in an interview with Piers Morgan.

“It seems like everybody wants me to,” Trump said in the interview, which was published Sunday.

I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, "I hope so!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

When the president was asked about potential Democratic challengers and if he thought any of them had a chance to beat him, he said, “No. I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.” – READ MORE

