True Pundit

Politics

The Trump Campaign Has Raised $88M for Re-Election Effort

Posted on by
Share:

President Donald Trump’s campaign effort has raised more than $88 million toward his reelection. That number includes not just the Trump campaign, but also two committees formed with the Republican Party.

According to the Federal Election Commission filings, submitted Sunday, the Trump campaign has $53.6 million in the bank.

The three Trump committees raised more than $17.7 million from the beginning of April through the end of June, the period covered in Sunday’s reports. That was the second-largest quarterly haul since he took office, though it was a drop of nearly $2.5 million from the preceding quarter.

The committees spent more than $8.5 million in the second quarter.READ  MORE

President Trump confirmed that he plans on running for reelection in 2020 in an interview with Piers Morgan.

“It seems like everybody wants me to,” Trump said in the interview, which was published Sunday.

When the president was asked about potential Democratic challengers and if he thought any of them had a chance to beat him, he said, “No. I don’t see anybody. I know them all and I don’t see anybody.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

The Trump Campaign Has Raised $88M for Re-Election Effort
The Trump Campaign Has Raised $88M for Re-Election Effort

As of the most recent FEC filing, the campaign has $53.6 million in the bank.

ntknetwork.com ntknetwork.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: