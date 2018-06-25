Owens: Left Has ‘Absolutely Lost Control’ After Heckling DHS Secretary, Sarah Sanders (VIDEO)

Candace Owens said Saturday that the left has “lost control” after recent incidents involving Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Nielsen was forced out of a Mexican restaurant in Washington last week as backlash continues toward the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy at the border.

Sanders also was booted from a Virginia restaurant on Friday. Sanders said the reason was because she works for President Trump.

.@RealCandaceO on Trump staffers facing backlash: "What this tells me is that the Left has absolutely lost control. They know that they are losing." @JudgeJeanine https://t.co/eLA5p0lc7F pic.twitter.com/TeWHB831F0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 24, 2018

“The left has absolutely lost control,” Owens said on “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” – READ MORE

