Dem Rep: ‘Where Are Our Military Folks’ to Remove Trump?

Where are our military folks ? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy! https://t.co/3eF7OLKEdN — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) July 16, 2018

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) implied on Twitter on Monday that the United States needs a military coup to remove President Trump after Trump’s press conference with Vladimir Putin.

The president struck a friendly tone at his gathering with the Russian president on the issue of election interference, prompting bipartisan outrage from Washington, DC.- READ MORE

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., told embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok Thursday that he deserved a Purple Heart for sitting through a public hearing that frequently veered off track and degenerated into shouting matches more than once.

“Mr. Strzok, I don’t know where to start,” Cohen said as he started his allotted five minutes. “If I could give you a Purple Heart, I would. You deserve one.”

Cohen went on to describe the hearing as “an attack on you and a way to attack [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller and the investigation that is to get at Russian collusion involved in our elections, which is what this committee should be looking at.”

Strzok, who was an Army officer before joining the FBI, repeatedly denied acting on his anti-Trump views while he worked on the Hillary Clinton email investigation and while he worked on the Mueller probe. Strzok was pulled off the Mueller investigation last year after the Justice Department’s internal watchdog made the special prosecutor aware of the texts.” – READ MORE

