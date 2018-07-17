True Pundit

Dem Rep. Schiff Floats Conspiracy That Trump Is a Soviet Sleeper Agent

During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Schiff mentioned a New York Magazine article by Jonathan Chait, which suggested that during a visit to Moscow in July 1987, Trump had become an agent of the Soviet Union.

According to New York Magazine“The safest assumption is that it’s entirely coincidental that Trump launched a national campaign, with himself as spokesman, built around themes that dovetailed closely with Soviet foreign-policy goals shortly after his Moscow stay. Indeed, it seems slightly insane to contemplate the possibility that a secret relationship between Trump and Russia dates back this far. But it can’t be dismissed completely. How do you even think about the small but real chance — 10 percent? 20 percent? — that the president of the United States has been covertly influenced or personally compromised by a hostile foreign power for decades?”

“I will say this, too: you might have seen in New York Magazine, there was a story that hypothesized, ‘what if Donald Trump was a Soviet sleeper since the 1980s?’ No sleeper would be this blatant,” Schiff said. “A sleeper’s Russian handlers would say, ‘don’t be so obvious.’” – READ MORE

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) implied on Twitter on Monday that the United States needs a military coup to remove President Trump after Trump’s press conference with Vladimir Putin.

The president struck a friendly tone at his gathering with the Russian president on the issue of election interference, prompting bipartisan outrage from Washington, DC.- READ MORE

"It would be hard to script actions more beneficial to Russia than what this president is doing," Schiff said.

