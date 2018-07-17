Chilling Rush Prediction: The Left Will Try To Stop Elections Before All’s Said & Done

Free and fair elections have always been a hallmark of American democracy. But will they always be? Rush Limbaugh thinks there’s a very good chance they won’t.

Rush was answering a caller to the show last week who said that the media didn’t understand why Republican voters would stick by President Donald Trump, particularly given his nomination of federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“I think you’re right — and the media, of course, is missing it,” Limbaugh said. “The media thinks the exact opposite is happening. They think … Like CNN today spent the whole morning bashing Trump as somebody out of place, and doesn’t know what he’s doing, embarrassing the United States on the world stage at NATO, and they think Trump voters are gonna see it the same way and start regretting the way they voted for Trump.

“If you’re a political consultant, political professional at all, and you’re on the losing side of an election that you thought you were gonna win in a landslide, it would seem to me that the first thing that you would want to do is find out who it is that beat you,” Limbaugh said. “’Who are these people that voted for Trump, and how did we miss ’em? How did this happen? Why did our polling not show that Trump was this popular?’

“They haven’t done that at all. They’ve made no effort to understand the Trump voter in whatever state.

“I’ll tell you, folks, I’ve made this prediction once. I’m gonna make it again here. It’s a long, long-term prediction. This is nothing rooted in any particular conspiracy theory I’ve heard, because I don’t ascribe to those. But it is becoming clear … It’s becoming clear to the left that the only thing standing in their way now is elections.”– READ MORE

In response to a Daily Wire report on pro-abortion feminists starting a “sex strike” to save Roe v. Wade, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh decided to have some fun at radical feminists’ expense on Thursday to try to figure out exactly what they thought they were going to accomplish by their emphatically un-sexy protest.

“My question is this: Will anybody notice if these babes stop having sex? Will anybody notice?” asked Limbaugh. “Maybe Harvey Weinstein, but beyond that, would anybody notice that these women are having a sex strike? And what is this? A sex strike to save Roe v. Wade? I’m trying to figure out how this actually works.”

“Martin Sheen and Alec Baldwin have offered a tremendous sacrifice,” Rush explained. “A 24-hour food strike to protest Trump’s immigration policy. Twenty-four hour food strike. Martin Sheen is the guy that used to kick homeless people off of the sewer grates in Washington during the height of the homeless problem in the late eighties, early nineties, and sleep on the sewer grate himself while the homeless person froze to death somewhere so that he could show solidarity with the homeless. Now a 24-hour hunger strike? I mean, that’s not even a good gastrointestinal cleanse!”

“This a comedy, remember,” noted Limbaugh. “That really wasn’t the case. Warring husbands are the ones that got all the sex. As it’s always been. The wusses, you know, they’re left to look and that’s about it.” – READ MORE

