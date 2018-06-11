True Pundit

Politics World

Bill Kristol Fantasizes About Foreign Leaders Siding With Mueller

Posted on by
Share:

Weekly Standard editor-at-large Bill Kristol fantasized on Saturday about foreign leaders declaring their support for special counsel Robert Mueller in order to spite President Donald Trump.

“How great would it have been if, after Trump’s early departure from the G7, the other leaders had issued a statement calling for the Mueller investigation to be allowed to proceed unimpeded?” Kristol tweeted.  – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Bill Kristol Fantasizes About Foreign Leaders Siding With Mueller
Bill Kristol Fantasizes About Foreign Leaders Siding With Mueller

'How great would it have been if ...'

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: