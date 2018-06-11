Politics World
Bill Kristol Fantasizes About Foreign Leaders Siding With Mueller
Weekly Standard editor-at-large Bill Kristol fantasized on Saturday about foreign leaders declaring their support for special counsel Robert Mueller in order to spite President Donald Trump.
How great would it have been if, after Trump's early departure from the G7, the other leaders had issued a statement calling for the Mueller investigation to be allowed to proceed unimpeded?
