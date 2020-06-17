BSA says it supports ‘Black Lives Matter,’ will require diversity merit badge for Eagle Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America announced late Monday that scouts will now be required to earn a “specific diversity and inclusion” merit badge to become an Eagle Scout.

The announcement comes amid a national discussion about racism and systemic oppression. The BSA national executive council said in a letter that the organization stands with the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The Boy Scouts of America stands with Black families and the Black community because we believe that Black Lives Matter,” the letter stated. “This is not a political issue; it is a human rights issue and one we all have a duty to address.” – READ MORE

