Dem Rep on House floor: Abortion opponents ‘sex-starved males’

A California congresswoman implied on the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday that her male Republican colleagues fighting infanticide are simply disgruntled about their sex life.

“It is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose,” Rep. Norma Torres said during a hearing about federal spending.

The unnecessary comments prompted grumbles throughout the chamber, as well as a response from Congressman Rob Woodall, of Georgia.

“I would just like to ask my friend if she’d like to change her last statement,” Woodall said.

“If it pleases my colleague on the other side, I will withdraw my statement about sex starved males on the floor,” Torres said. – READ MORE