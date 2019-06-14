California OKs $214.8B budget, including health insurance for illegal immigrants, money for homelessness

The California Legislature has passed a $214.8 billion budget, with the package next set to land on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

The budget includes money to give taxpayer-funded health insurance to some low-income illegal immigrants. It also authorizes $2.4 billion in spending to address the state’s housing and homelessness crisis.

While the Trump administration continues to crack down on illegal immigration, the budget passed Thursday would make California the first state to give some illegal immigrants government-funded health insurance.

Health care for those people is part of Democrats’ plan to eventually get everyone in California covered by health insurance.

The proposal has angered Republican lawmakers, who argue it’s not fair to tax people who are in the country legally for not buying health insurance while making people living in the country illegally eligible for taxpayer-funded coverage. – READ MORE