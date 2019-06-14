O’Rourke: Trump Admin Is ‘Gunning for War in Iran’ (VIDEO)

Former Texas congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke claimed the Trump administration is “gunning for war in Iran” after the administration pointed to evidence that the Iranians are responsible for a spate of recent attacks on civilian oil tankers.

During an appearance on PBS NewsHour Thursday, O’Rourke would not say whether he believes the U.S. government’s assessment of Iran’s responsibility for the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

"The secretary of state Pompeo says the U.S. assessment is Iran is responsible for the attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Do you believe him, number one, and second, if this is Iran that's behind this, what should the U.S. do right now?" host Judy Woodruff asked.


