Multiple Democrats Vote Against Impeachment, Only Democrats Vote For It

Multiple Democrats voted against Democrats’ first article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, while no Republicans defected and supported the Democrats’ partisan effort.

On the first article of impeachment, “abuse of power,” Democrats voted 228–2, Republicans voted 0–195, and the one independent member of Congress voted for impeachment.

The final vote on the first article of impeachment was 230–197–1.

The vote on the second article of impeachment, “obstruction of Congress,” concluded with even more Democrats defecting from their party and voting against impeachment.

The final vote on the second article of impeachment is Democrats voted 228–3, Republicans voted 0–195, and the one independent member of Congress voted for impeachment. – READ MORE