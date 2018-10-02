Dem Rep Cummings: If We Win, Pelosi ‘Will Be Speaker Until She Decides to Leave’

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D., Md.) said on Monday he would support House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) to be speaker of the House if Democrats regain the majority, and she would stay in that position “until she decides to leave.”

His comments on The Hill TV come after speculation that younger and more left-leaning Democrats coming into office might push Pelosi out in favor of a new face.

“I expect Nancy Pelosi will be speaker, and I believe that she will be speaker until she decides to leave,” Cummings said.

Several Democratic candidates ran a primary campaign promising to vote against Pelosi as speaker if they win election as a part of a Democratic majority. – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday urged Democrats to take it “one step at a time” on Brett Kavanaugh, but said if the Supreme Court nominee is found to be untruthful he is unfit to even serve in his current role on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Would a Democratic majority impeach Brett Kavanaugh? .@nancypelosi says if he’s not telling the truth, he’s not fit to be on the Supreme Court or the court he’s on right now. #TribFest18 Watch live: https://t.co/7g5SMWLfnV pic.twitter.com/uI8OkfDQQK — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 29, 2018

Speaking at the 2018 Texas Tribune Festival in an interview with Showtime’s “The Circus” host Alex Wagner, Pelosi addressed whether Democrats would be open to impeaching Kavanaugh should they win the House majority in the November midterms.

“Well, let’s take it one step at a time. I was asked that yesterday morning, and I said … divine intervention, whatever it takes, let’s see if we can’t get to a better place than that,” Pelosi told the audience.– READ MORE