FBI’s 37 secret pages of memos about Russia, Clintons and Uranium One

Eight years after its informant uncovered criminal wrongdoing inside Russia’s nuclear industry, the FBI has identified 37 pages of documents that might reveal what agents told the Obama administration, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others about the controversial Uranium One deal.

There’s just one problem: The FBI claims it must keep the memos secret from the public.

Their excuses for the veil of nondisclosure range from protecting national security and law enforcement techniques to guarding the privacy of individual Americans and the ability of agencies to communicate with each other.

Sound familiar?

It’s a lot like the initial reasons the bureau was reluctant to turn over documents in the Russia collusion investigation, such as former FBI agent Peter Strzok’s “stop Trump” texts or the revelation that Clinton and the Democrats funded the Steele dossier.

The FBI’s declaration and list of withheld documents — entitled simply “Uranium One Transaction” — were posted recently inside its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) online vault.- READ MORE

Hillary Clinton, who escaped serious scrutiny by the FBI — even though she destroyed 30,000 government emails she held in a secret email server and was caught red-handed using unsecured devices to send and receive classified documents — is now calling for the bureau to probe Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Clinton, who was thumped by Donald Trump in the 2016 election, just can’t seem to go away, appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Friday (mainly to hawk her self-obsessed and navel-gazing book “What Happened”).

(…)

Clinton then said she thinks the FBI should be called in to investigate the 36-year-old charge.

“I’m hoping that at some point there will be an agreement to have an investigation. It would be very easy for the FBI to go back and finish the background investigation, to investigate these charges. And, you know maybe find out there’s nothing to them, maybe find out there is something to them. But, at least have that investigation completed. I think that’s a fair request for due process to be asked for,” Clinton said, drawing applause.- READ MORE