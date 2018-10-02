ONE YEAR LATER: Still No Answers In Las Vegas Shooting

A year after the Las Vegas shooting — one of the single largest mass shooter incidents in American history — authorities are still digging, trying to find out why a gunman opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival killing 58 people and wounding more than 850.

Since last October 1st, a clearer timeline of events has emerged tracking the shooter from his home to the Mandalay Bay Resort & Cansino, where he stocked one of the hotel’s “panoramic suites” with 23 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, turning his room into a veritable arsenal.

A 10-month probe, which interviewed hundreds of witnesses, friends and family members of the shooter (and his longtime girlfriend), “as well as searches of his computers, phones and internet history” revealed no terrorist ties and no apparent mental illnesses. The shooter had no strong political or religious affiliations, and while he had gambling debts, he was far from destitute.

A retired FBI profiler told The Wall Street Journal that the shooter is an “outlier” as far as mass killers are concerned. He was older, with no public profile, no social media manifesto or suicide note, and no record of prior “concerning” behavior. According to his friends and family the shooter didn’t have a list of “grievances” and hadn’t mentioned any targets, even though the FBI investigation found he’d cased out other venues.. – READ MORE

Marilou Danley, the girlfriend of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock, worked for the FBI, according to credit application data the Australian national reported as part of a loan application.

That’s the same Danley whose fingerprints were found on Paddock’s horde of ammunition packed into unused rifle magazines.

Publicly available intelligence obtained from consumer credit reporting bureaus show Danley claimed the “Federal Bureau of Investigation” as her place of employment.

Interesting revelation.

When contacted Friday, one FBI source said the Bureau “might have made payments to Danley but it is above my level,” the source said referring to access to the FBI’s confidential informant participant and payment records. The source said “bosses are concerned” with the new revelations about Danley’s financial relationship with the FBI.

In FBI speak, Danley could have been a paid asset. And ‘concerned’ means folks are getting ready to cover their own butts if payments were made to Danley either before or after the massacre.

Perhaps FBI Director Christopher Wray can shed light on the matter.

Or Danley. If you can find her. It took the FBI days to locate her and interview her after the Mandalay Bay massacre.

Danley is an Australian national. She is not a U.S. citizen.

Of course this bombshell Intel is coming from FBI sources in the beltway, not the corrupt Las Vegas FBI field office headed by Aaron Rouse. The same FBI field office that has not been able to pinpoint a motive for the Oct. 1, 2017 massacre that killed 57 people.

Little wonder why the narrative doesn’t fit the crime if the person whose fingerprints are on the ammunition also happens to be on your FBI payroll.

A YouTube video surfaced Thursday highlighting a database search with Danley’s apparent employment link to the FBI as reported by database giant Intelius as well.

Perhaps a member of Congress can investigate. Who else can we call?

The FBI?