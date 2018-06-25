True Pundit

Politics TV

Dem rep charges Trump with using immigration talk to energize political base (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) on Sunday accused President Trump of using immigration rhetoric and “cruel, inhumane policies” to energize his political base.

“The president uses words like ‘they’re breeders,’ ‘in sanctuary cities they’re protecting breeders.’ He said yesterday ‘they come to infest.’ I mean, these are the kinds of words that the Republican Party and this president uses,” Gutiérrez said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And he doesn’t use it as immigration policy, he doesn’t use it as border control policy, he uses it as an issue in order to energize his political base for the midterm elections.”

“It’s wrong to separate babies, to use cruel, inhumane policies in order to gin up your political base,” he continued.

Gutiérrez’s comments come days after Trump signed an executive order halting his administration’s policy of separating migrant families apprehended at the border.  – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Dem rep charges Trump with using immigration talk to energize political base
Dem rep charges Trump with using immigration talk to energize political base

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) on Sunday accused President Trump of using immigration rhetoric and "cruel, inhumane policies" to energize his political base.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: