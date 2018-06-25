Dem rep charges Trump with using immigration talk to energize political base (VIDEO)

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) on Sunday accused President Trump of using immigration rhetoric and “cruel, inhumane policies” to energize his political base.

“The president uses words like ‘they’re breeders,’ ‘in sanctuary cities they’re protecting breeders.’ He said yesterday ‘they come to infest.’ I mean, these are the kinds of words that the Republican Party and this president uses,” Gutiérrez said on ABC’s “This Week.” “And he doesn’t use it as immigration policy, he doesn’t use it as border control policy, he uses it as an issue in order to energize his political base for the midterm elections.”

“It’s wrong to separate babies, to use cruel, inhumane policies in order to gin up your political base,” he continued.

Gutiérrez’s comments come days after Trump signed an executive order halting his administration’s policy of separating migrant families apprehended at the border. – READ MORE

