George Takei: Family separations ‘a new low in American history’

Actor George Takei said Sunday he believes the Trump administration’s practice of separating migrant families at the border represents a “new low” in American history.

Takei, who was detained with his family during World War II at Japanese-American internment camps, said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” that he fears history is repeating itself.

“It is repeating itself, but it has gone to a new low with Donald Trump. When we were incarcerated, our families were intact. My parents were with me,” he said.

The separation of undocumented families "is a new low in American history" actor and activist George Takei tells @brianstelter https://t.co/Jk4QrH2BVI — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) June 24, 2018

“But in this case, it’s come to a chilling low where babies are torn away from their mothers and placed in separate internment camps,” he added. – READ MORE

