George Takei: Family separations ‘a new low in American history’
Actor George Takei said Sunday he believes the Trump administration’s practice of separating migrant families at the border represents a “new low” in American history.
Takei, who was detained with his family during World War II at Japanese-American internment camps, said on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” that he fears history is repeating itself.
“It is repeating itself, but it has gone to a new low with Donald Trump. When we were incarcerated, our families were intact. My parents were with me,” he said.
“But in this case, it’s come to a chilling low where babies are torn away from their mothers and placed in separate internment camps,” he added. – READ MORE
