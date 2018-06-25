The New York Times Wants You To Buy Their White T-Shirt . . . For $300

Are you one of those people who wants to wear their “resistance” on their sleeve (or their chest), but can’t bring yourself to buy one of those cheaply made, American Apparel New York Times “Truth” tee shirts they sell on their website where just anyone can go on and buy one?

Fear not, woke bourgeoisie. The New York Times has provided a very special solution for those progressives with a blinding hatred of President Donald Trump, but just too much money: the $300, designer “Truth” tee shirt, available only at fine retailers on the Upper East Side.The ”

Sacai Truth Cotton Tee” is, of course, just a plain white tee shirt, slightly cropped and emblazoned with the NYT’s “Truth is hard” campaign slogan. But unlike the NYT official shirts, this one retails for a cool $300.

“This cool cotton T-shirt is the result of a collaboration between the New York Times and Sacai. Inspirational statements from the NYT ‘Truth is Hard’ campaign* emblazon the front and back,” Saks Fifth Avenue’s website proclaims. “The New York Times ‘Truth’ campaign champions the role of independent journalism in holding power accountable to the facts.” – READ MORE

