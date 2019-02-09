Dem Rep. Al Green says Va. blackface scandals ‘a symptom’ of Trump’s bigotry, vows impeachment

Rep. Al Green on Thursday pledged to force a House vote to impeach the president, citing the blackface scandals plaguing Virginia Democrats as “a symptom” of the president’s bigotry.

“When we allow bigotry to infect the body politic with impunity at the highest level, other levels will expect impunity for their bigotry,” the Texas Democrat tweeted Thursday morning. “Gov. Northam’s refusal to resign for his bigotry is a symptom. Failure to act on Pres. Trump’s bigotry is the problem. #ImpeachmentIsNotDead.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and state Attorney General Mark Herring, both Democrats, are facing calls to resign after they both admitted to wearing blackface decades ago. A photo also surfaced from Mr. Northam’s personal page out of his medical school yearbook that showed two men, one in blackface and the other in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood.

.@RepAlGreen: "There will be a vote on impeachment regardless as to what the Mueller Commission says." pic.twitter.com/07Nk0YxTHZ — CSPAN (@cspan) February 7, 2019

Mr. Green, who has already forced two failed impeachment votes, said on the House floor Thursday that he planned on forcing a third vote against the president, asking fellow congress members to go "on record" and reject bigotry by starting "at the top."