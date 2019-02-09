Police Update On Smollett Investigation: Haven’t Yet Found Footage, Tracking Rope

The Chicago Police Department provided an update Friday on the ongoing investigation into the alleged attack on Jussie Smollett that shocked the nation nearly two weeks ago. Thus far, surveillance footage from mutliple sources has turned up empty, and the rope still hanging around Smollett’s neck when he arrived at his apartment is turning out to be a key piece of the investigation.

After nearly two weeks of investigating, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, the Chicago PD “has gathered little traction in finding the perpetrators.”

“Police continue to review security camera footage and are trying to identify two people of interest seen walking down the sidewalk in one video. Their faces are silhouetted and not recognizable,” the paper reports. “Investigators haven’t yet found footage of the attack.”

“We’re looking at shreds of detail. We’re painfully slow because we’re methodical,” said police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the Journal reports.

A key component of the investigation is the rope Smollett says the assaulters terrifyingly wrapped around his neck while attacking him and hurling racial and homophobic slurs and allegedly yelling, “Welcome to MAGA country!”

“Police say they’re trying to determine the origin of the rope that was used in the alleged attack,” CBS Chicago reported Thursday. “Detectives are looking into where it came from or where it may have been purchased.”- READ MORE