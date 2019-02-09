Ellen Page Blasts Chris Pratt For Attending ‘Anti-LGBTQ Church’

Outspoken lesbian actress Ellen Page has shifted her rage from Vice President Mike Pence over to “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt for attending an “infamously anti-LGBTQ” church.

According to Variety, Ellen Page blasted Chris Pratt on Twitter Thursday night in response to his interview with Stephen Colbert during which they discussed religion and faith. Pratt was promoting the upcoming “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

“If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the light that’s within you, it will kill you,” Pratt said to Colbert.

Page immediately tweeted in response, “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?”

Pratt attends Hillsong Church, attended also by Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner. It was founded in Australia with locations in New York City and Los Angeles. Carl Lentz, leader of the New York branch, said in 2015 that homosexuality is a sin. Later that year, two male choir members of the church got married and Brian Houston, the church’s global senior pastor, released a statement denouncing the union.- READ MORE