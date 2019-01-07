President Trump Outpaces Obama in Manufacturing Job Growth — And It’s Not Even Close

Remember when former President Barack Obama said President Donald Trump would need a “magic wand” to bring back manufacturing jobs? It looks like Trump found that wand.

President Trump has been delivering on a key promise of his “Make America Great Again” presidential campaign. Throughout 2016, he claimed he would be able to help revitalized jobs in manufacturing and encourage American companies with foreign investments to return to the U.S.

According to Forbes, the December jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics detailed the growth of manufacturing jobs under President Trump.

Manufacturing jobs grew more than seven times faster under Trump than they did under Obama.

In total, 312,000 non-farm manufacturing jobs were added to the U.S. economy. The report showed that jobs manufacturing job growth skyrocketed 714 percent faster under Trump.

Under Obama, government jobs for state and federal employers grew at a rate six times that of manufacturing jobs. Under Trump, nearly the opposite is true. New manufacturing jobs outpaced new government jobs by five times.- READ MORE