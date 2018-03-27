Moments Before Being Deported, Illegal Alien Escapes From ICE at JFK Airport; Hails a Taxi Then Vanishes

An illegal alien facing deportation vanished from ICE custody at JFK International Airport in New York late Tuesday night.

He was last seen escaping in a yellow cab, after ditching law enforcement in JFK’s passenger screening area.

This story is developing.

EXCLUSIVE: A detainee who was to be deported by @ICEgov tonight at @JFKairport bolted from the screening area after having his handcuffs taken off, per law enforcement sources. He was last seen fleeing in a yellow cab. pic.twitter.com/x9wYOZ2vJD — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) March 28, 2018

MORE: The suspect was being deported because of past weapons offenses. — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) March 28, 2018

