Moments Before Being Deported, Illegal Alien Escapes From ICE at JFK Airport; Hails a Taxi Then Vanishes
An illegal alien facing deportation vanished from ICE custody at JFK International Airport in New York late Tuesday night.
He was last seen escaping in a yellow cab, after ditching law enforcement in JFK’s passenger screening area.
This story is developing.
EXCLUSIVE: A detainee who was to be deported by @ICEgov tonight at @JFKairport bolted from the screening area after having his handcuffs taken off, per law enforcement sources. He was last seen fleeing in a yellow cab. pic.twitter.com/x9wYOZ2vJD
— Myles Miller (@MylesMill) March 28, 2018
MORE: The suspect was being deported because of past weapons offenses.
— Myles Miller (@MylesMill) March 28, 2018