Dem Leader Expects to Lose Some Dems on Impeachment Vote (VIDEO)

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D., S.C.) said Friday morning that he expects some Democrats to vote against impeaching President Donald Trump.

“We do expect to lose some, and that’s why I say it is a conscience vote,” he said during an appearance on CNN’s New Day.

“I think it would be a bit unseemly for us to go out, whipping up a vote on something like this,” he later added. “This is too serious. This is too much about preserving this great republic, and I think we ought to leave it up to each member to decide how he or she would like to vote.”

Clyburn mentioned fellow South Carolina representative Joe Cunningham (D.) as an example of someone who may vote against impeachment to reflect the interests of his constituents. – READ MORE