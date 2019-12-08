Bloomberg Unveils Radical Anti-Freedom Plan Attacking Second Amendment Rights

Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is sympathetic toward the Chinese Communist Party, unveiled a massive anti-freedom proposal on Thursday aimed at severely clamping down on American’s constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights.

Speaking in Colorado, Bloomberg called for criminalizing transfers of firearms, increasing the age required to purchase firearms, a multi-day waiting period when purchasing firearms, unconstitutional red flag laws that allow the government to confiscate a person’s firearms without due process, and banning semi-automatic firearms.

Bloomberg wants gun registration and every oppressive/failed gun control scheme ever conceived. This hypocritical billionaire, with 24/7 armed guards, doesn’t believe self-defense is a fundamental human right or that gun ownership is a right as determined by the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/vOd3umd4Xw — NRA (@NRA) December 5, 2019

Bloomberg also essentially proposed a national firearm registry by calling for a gun licensing system and universal background checks. – READ MORE