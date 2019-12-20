Dem Leader: Don’t Send Impeachment Articles to Senate If Outcome Isn’t What We Want (VIDEO)

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D., S.C.) on Thursday called for holding back the articles of impeachment from the Senate if the outcome is “preordained” by Republicans.

“Are you suggesting it’s possible you will never transmit the articles of impeachment?” CNN anchor John Berman asked.

“If it were me, yes, that’s what I’m saying,” Clyburn replied. “I have no idea what the speaker will do. But if you have a preordained outcome that’s negative to your actions, why walk into it? I’d much rather not take that chance.” – READ MORE