ACLU calls for tampons in men’s rooms in order to achieve ‘menstrual equity’

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling for men’s restrooms to include tampons in order to prevent discrimination against “every person who menstruates.”

“While free menstrual products are not uniformly provided in women’s restrooms, they are almost never available in men’s restrooms, even for pay,” the group said in a statement Tuesday.

“Men’s restrooms are also less likely to have a place to dispose of these products conveniently, privately, and hygienically.”

The left-leaning legal group argued that it wasn’t a “full or accurate portrayal” to say that women are the only ones who “menstruate, get pregnant, or breast feed .”

“Menstrual stigma and period poverty can hit trans and non-binary people particularly hard,” the post read.

The group linked to a legislative toolkit in which it advocated for regulation of menstrual products in public restrooms. The group also favors menstrual products in public shelters and schools. – read more