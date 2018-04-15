Dem Joe Manchin suffers biggest plummet in job approval of any senator

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had the sharpest plummet in job approval of any senator in the country according to a poll out Thursday, marking more bad news for a senator already labeled vulnerable in November and facing an ethics complaint.

The Morning Consult poll found that Manchin’s approval rating fell to 43 percent for the first quarter of 2018 – a 17-point drop from the fourth quarter of 2017, with a 44 percent disapproval rating.

Representing coal country, Manchin voted for President Donald Trump’s top two nominees to run the Environmental Protection Agency. The website FiveThirtyEight ranks Manchin as having a 60.3 percent pro-Trump voting record. Manchin, however, voted against tax reform and stood with Democrats in defending ObamCare.

In the once solidly-blue state previously represented in the Senate by unapologetic liberals Robert Byrd and Jay Rockefeller, Manchin is trying to cling to his seat in a year projected to be good for Democrats. – READ MORE

