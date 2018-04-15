Rosenstein Nukes Comey: Americans Don’t Have All The Facts On Him

On Friday, a newly-released report revealed that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has allegedly told multiple people in private conversations that he did the right thing by firing disgraced former FBI Director James Comey, insisting that the American public does not yet have all the facts about him.

Rosenstein has reportedly told confidantes that he is prepared to be fired, saying that he is at peace with the likelihood because he knows he did the job with integrity. NBC News reports:

Rosenstein has said in recent private conversations that history will prove he did the right thing by firing Comey in May 2017, claiming that the American people do not have all the facts about what led to his decision to write the memo that led to Comey’s dismissal, the sources said. – READ MORE

