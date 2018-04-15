‘New Yorker’ Columnist: Chick-Fil-A Is Evil And Must Be Banned From Our Holy City

The New Yorker is facing a backlash on social media after the liberal magazine published an article bemoaning Chick-fil-A’s “creepy infiltration of New York City.”

The article, written by contributor Dan Piepenbring, said the restaurant’s Manhattan expansion “feels like an infiltration, in no small part because of its pervasive Christian traditionalism.”

“Its headquarters, in Atlanta, are adorned with Bible verses and a statue of Jesus washing a disciple’s feet,” Mr. Piepenbring wrote. “Its stores close on Sundays. Its C.E.O., Dan Cathy, has been accused of bigotry for using the company’s charitable wing to fund anti-gay causes, including groups that oppose same-sex marriage.”

Twitter users wondered what’s so bad about an “infiltration” of chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and sweet tea. – READ MORE

