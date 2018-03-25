DOJ Indicts 9 Iranians For Cyber-Theft On Behalf Of Iran’s Terror-Sponsoring Arm

On Friday morning, the Department of Justice announced an indictment charging nine Iranians with massive cyber-theft on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which oversees Iran’s ballistic missile program and was designated by the Treasury Department as under terrorism authority.

Gholamreza Rafatnejad, 38; Ehsan Mohammadi, 37; Abdollah Karima, aka Vahid Karima, 39; Mostafa Sadeghi, 28; Seyed Ali Mirkarimi, 34; Mohammed Reza Sabahi, 26; Roozbeh Sabahi, 24; Abuzar Gohari Moqadam, 37; and Sajjad Tahmasebi, 30, all citizens and residents of Iran, were, according to the DOJ, “leaders, contractors, associates, hackers-for-hire or affiliates of the Mabna Institute, an Iran-based company that, since at least 2013, conducted a coordinated campaign of cyber intrusions into computer systems belonging to 144 U.S. universities, 176 universities across 21 foreign countries, 47 domestic and foreign private sector companies, the U.S. Department of Labor, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the State of Hawaii, the State of Indiana, the United Nations, and the United Nations Children’s Fund.”

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Mabna Institute and the nine defendants for sanctions for the malicious cyber-enabled activity outlined in the indictment. – READ MORE

