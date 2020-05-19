Dem Congressman Admits to Decade-Long Affair with Former Intern

Rep. Steven Horsford (D., Nev.) admitted to a decade-long affair with a former Hill intern on Friday after an investigation verified the identity of a podcaster who had been recounting the relationship.

“It is true that I had a previous relationship outside of my marriage, over the course of several years,” Horsford said in a statement given to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m deeply sorry to all of those who have been impacted by this very poor decision, most importantly my wife and family. Out of concern for my family during this challenging time, I ask that our privacy is respected.”

The Nevada congressman is the second Democrat of the 116th Congress to be accused of sexual impropriety while in office. Former congresswoman Katie Hill of California’s 25th district resigned from Congress in October after revelations about her “throuple” relationship with her husband and a campaign staffer. She denied a separate report she had a sexual relationship with her legislative director.

“Mistress for Congress,” the self-described “audio memoir” podcast that detailed Horsford’s affair with its host, aired in April. It referred to Horsford as “Bob” for its first two episodes. – READ MORE

