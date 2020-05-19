Trump tweets an ultimatum to the World Health Organization over coronavirus and China

President Donald Trump sent a letter to the World Health Organization laying out its failures in the response to the coronavirus pandemic and giving it an ultimatum.

The president tweeted the letter on his official social media account on Monday.

“This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory!” he tweeted.

The letter accuses the WHO of downplaying the pandemic and echoing propaganda from the communist Chinese government.

“You also strongly praised China’s strict domestic travel restrictions, but were inexplicably against my closing of the United States border, or the ban, with respect to people coming from China,” the letter read.

“I put the ban in place regardless of your wishes. Your political gamesmanship on this issue was deadly, as other governments, relying on your comments, delaying imposing life-saving restrictions on travel to and from China,” the letter claimed.

The president says that unless the WHO makes substantive changes, the U.S. may leave the organization and take away its funding permanently. – READ MORE

