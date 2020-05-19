China used air travel to ‘seed’ virus in early stage, top WH official says

Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, said in an interview Sunday suggested that China “sent hundreds of thousands” on aircraft throughout the world to “seed” the spread of the virus.

Navarro told ABC News’ “This Week” that the “Chinese—behind the shield of the World Health Organization—for two months hid the virus from the world and then sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese on aircraft to Milan, New York and around the world to seed that. They could have kept it in Wuhan, but instead, it became a pandemic.”

George Stephanopoulos, the host of the program, asked if he was accusing Beijing of deliberately spreading the virus. Navarro said he was not implying that it was intentional.

A four-page Department of Homeland Security intelligence report dated May 1 and obtained by The Associated Press said Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January. – READ MORE

