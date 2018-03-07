Dem. Candidate Plagued After Disturbing Comments on Teen Gymnast Come to Light

A hotel executive running for Congress posted “creepy” statements on social media joking about his attraction to gold medal gymnast McKayla Maroney — when she was just 16-years-old.

Suraj Patel, 34, who is running against Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the Democratic primary, posted on Facebook in 2012 about how he was smitten by Maroney, who has since testified about being sexually abused by monster doc Larry Nassar.

“I told her she should come to New York because we have a top shop there on Broadway, haha, that may have crossed the creepy line by a little,” Patel joked to a girlfriend on Facebook in August of 2012 after posting a pic of himself with the gymnast under a header that said: “We went to Top Shop. I bought a promise ring. Then they tried to arrest me.”

He added: “If this happens with McKayla Maroney . . . you can’t fault me, you know?. Sorry . .. you knew the deal.”

In an earlier 2010 post, commented on a false story that actor John Stamos had a fling with a 17-year-old.

“Dude, she was 17 — that’s not that bad. Have mercy!,” wrote Patel, who, in addition to being resident of Sun Group Development, teaches business ethics at NYU. – READ MORE

