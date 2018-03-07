True Pundit

Cosby’s Defense Team Cites #MeToo Campaign In Pre-Trial Hearing

Bill Cosby’s defense team cited the #MeToo campaign several times during a pre-trial hearing Tuesday to combat the prosecution’s desire to allow more accusers to testify, according to Deadline.

“The purpose and obvious effect would just be to enrage the jury, this time with more prejudicial impact from what goes on outside the courtroom from the Me Too (environment),” the 80-year-old actor’s attorney Becky James explained during a hearing for the comedian’s sexual assault retrial case.

“They are more prejudicial because of the environment today,” she added, calling stories from other accusers last year “ancient accusations” that would unfairly harm the star even more this year.

Judge Steven O’Neil will wait to make a ruling on whether to allow more accusers – READ MORE

