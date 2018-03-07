Dating Site for Trump Fans Explodes in Popularity After WaPo Hit Job Goes Wrong

So, you’re on deadline for The Washington Post. You’ve got no pitch ideas for your editors. No leads. Nothing of interest. Nada. Zero-point-zero.

Then you find out there’s a site called Trump.Dating (link at bottom of article so you can see for yourselves). Grab your MacBook Pro, brave WaPo journalist! Your prayers have been answered — it’s time for a hatchet job.

Alas, in the end, the joke was all on you: Apparently, all it did was function as free advertising.

Yes, there is a site called Trump.Dating, and yes, The Washington Post decided to run a piece on it. Writer Avi Selk spends over 900 words talking about it, mostly starting with a bunch of controversies surrounding it that are relatively minor in the whole scheme of things.

However, if the WaPo thought they were closing down Trump.Dating before it even began, they’re wrong. An anonymous source who works with the site told Conservative Tribune that its membership has skyrocketed since the Feb. 20 Washington Post story. And, as you can tell from their Alexa internet popularity ranking since then, that’s not at all an exaggeration – READ MORE

