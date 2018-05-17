Dem Candidate: Life Better Under British Crown, Asks ‘What Was the Point of the Revolution’ (VIDEO)

Democrat candidate for Senate Richard Painter took to Twitter on Wednesday, questioning the “point” of the American Revolution since Britain subjects have single payer health care and less expensive university education.

The University of Minnesota law professor also claimed that President Donald Trump is guilty of “treason, bribery and other crimes.”

“What was the point of the Revolution if subjects of the British Crown get single payer health care and university education at a fraction of what it costs us and we are stuck with a President guilty of treason, bribery and other crimes, and a Congress unwilling to get rid of him?” he wrote.

What was the point of the Revolution if subjects of the British Crown get single payer health care and university education at a fraction of what it costs us and we are stuck with a President guilty of treason, bribery and other crimes, and a Congress unwilling to get rid of him? — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) May 16, 2018

As noted by The Washington Free Beacon, Painter’s claims about the president are unfounded — Trump has not been charged with any crime.

Further, “the American colonies protested against taxation without representation, not over single-payer health care or education,” The Free Beacon noted. – READ MORE

