Trump Instructs Sessions to Investigate Oakland Mayor for Obstruction of Justice

President Trump told Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday that the Department of Justice should look into whether Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf (D-CA) obstructed justice by recently informing illegal immigrants of impending Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

Trump then talked about how Schaaf had recently informed illegal immigrants of the planned ICE raids, which prompted many of them to flee before they occurred.

“I mean, you talk about obstruction of justice. I would recommend that you look into obstruction of justice for the Mayor of Oakland, California, Jeff,” Trump said to Sessions. “To me, that’s obstruction of justice, and perhaps the Department of Justice can look into that.” – READ MORE

