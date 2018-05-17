Trump IDs a State He May Move to After His Presidency

At a Capitol Hill meeting with GOP senators on Tuesday, President Trump identified a state he may want to move to after his tenure as president.

Trump told GOP senators he likes WVa so much he might one day move there. — Lisa Mascaro (@LisaMascaro) May 15, 2018

Bloomberg‘s Sahil Kapur pointed out Trump’s affinity for West Virginia is not surprising, given the state elected him over Hillary Clinton by a wide margin. – READ MORE

