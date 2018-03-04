Dem Accused of Harassing 5 Women Gets Expelled From Office

The Colorado State House voted overwhelmingly Friday to expel a Democratic member accused of sexually assaulting at least five women.

Fellow Democrats led the charge in a 52-9 vote in favor of the expulsion of Rep. Steve Lebsock, marking the first expulsion to occur in over 100 years, reports Fox 31 Denver.

“We, as a general assembly, have responsibility to police our own, to hold our own to high level of accountability,” Democratic Majority Leader KC Becker, who introduced the legislation to expel Lebsock, said previously.

Five women accused Lebsock of sexual harassment and making repeated unwanted sexual advances.

State Rep. Faith Winter alleged that Lebsock grabbed her arm while she tried to leave a bar two years ago, described various sexual acts and grew angry with her when she refused to go home with him. – READ MORE

