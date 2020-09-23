Delaware Police Seize Enough Fentanyl To Kill At least 75% Of State’s Population

On Monday, Delaware State Police and the FBI announced a two-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation that led to the arrest of more than two dozen people connected with a significant drug organization operating in Deleware, reported local news station WDEL.

Delaware State Police said the crackdown on the criminal gang resulted in the “largest seizure of fentanyl in state history.”

A total of 28 people were arrested and are now charged with 252 felonies, including criminal racketeering, conspiracy, and drug dealing.

Lt. Robert Jones of the Delaware State Police, who spoke at the news conference at Troop 2 station in Newark, said law enforcement seized seven-and-half kilograms of fentanyl. He said, given the potency of the drug, “it was enough fentanyl to kill 750,000 Delawareans.”

Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley said it would be “hard to measure the full gravity this criminal organization could have had in our state.”

Representatives from other police agencies, including the FBI Baltimore Field Office, and the Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings, also attended the press conference on Monday. – READ MORE

