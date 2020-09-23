Leftist Prof: Ginsburg ‘Was Stronger In Her Mid 80’s Than Any M*GA F***stick Bootlicker Could Ever Dream Of’

The same leftist professor of anthropology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who offered advice to rioters on how to tear down monuments in June went on a Twitter tirade after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, ranting, “She was stronger in her mid 80’s than any M*GA f***stick bootlicker could ever dream of.”

Professor Sarah Parcak, who won a $1 million TED Prize in 2016 and is a National Geographic Fellow, started her outburst by lauding Ginsburg, tweeting, “She hung on as long as she could. Icon. Genius. Loving wife, mother, grandmother. Beloved wearer of Egyptian menat collars adorning Pharaohs of old. Powerful arbiter of truth and justice, even when she was in the minority. In her honor, dig deep, fight like hell, VOTE #rbg.”

Parcak added a note for her critics: “Trolls, go f*** yourselves straight to hell. You’re all getting blocked. Not tonight.”

She continued, “RBG planked for a minute for multiple sets at AGE 86 and did tons of pushups. She was stronger in her mid 80’s than any M*GA f***stick bootlicker could ever dream of. Take that energy with you tonight and always into the voting booth, the polls, and online to donate.” – READ MORE

