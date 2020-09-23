Reward Explodes To $675k For Suspected Shooter Of ‘Ambushed’ LA County Deputies

A reward for information that leads to the conviction of a gunman for shooting two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies has skyrocketed to nearly $700,000 in just a few days.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors initially offered a reward of $100,000 on Sunday for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter, but the reward has since grown as other government agencies and private entities have added to the pot. By Thursday, the reward offering had jumped to $675,000, according to ABC News.

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs pitched in $75,000 and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which the deputies were monitoring when they were shot, donated an additional $25,000. Private donors gave $75,000 more to the offering.

A separate fund is also growing to help the two deputies shot in the incident recover. A GoFundMe page launched by sheriff’s detective Keegan McInnis and dedicated to paying the deputies’ substantial medical bills had soared past $660,000 by Friday morning on toward its goal of $750,000. – READ MORE

