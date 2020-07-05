‘Defund the Police’ mural changed to ‘Defend the Police’ outside Milwaukee City Hall

A “Defund the Police” mural outside Milwaukee‘s City Hall was painted over by an anonymous group in an effort to show support for law enforcement but changed back to its original message Friday, according to media reports.

The mural was painted Wednesday to support the nationwide movement to divert funds from police departments toward schools and youth programs. It was later tampered with to spell out “Defend the Police,” with the “D” painted blue, the first “E” covered, and the “U” changed to an “E,” Urban Milwaukee reported.

Around 30 activists painted the original mural without permits or permission from the city. On Friday, Fox News affiliate WITI-TV spotted a paint job to fix the mural underway. – READ MORE

