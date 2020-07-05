Father of teen shot and killed at CHOP/CHAZ says Seattle mayor hasn’t called him, but Trump has (VIDEO)

The father of a teenager shot and killed near the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle, Washington, says the mayor has not called him at all, but he has received a phone call from President Donald Trump.

Horace Lorenzo Anderson said that he wasn’t a political person but it was clear that he appreciated the condolences from the president.

“I still ain’t heard from the mayor,” said Anderson to Matt Lorch of KCPQ-TV.

“Incredibly, Donald Trump called me,” he added. “The president of the United States called me today and talked to me today.” – READ MORE

