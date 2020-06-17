CHAZ Demands ‘Race-Based’ Healthcare, Which Is Illegal in the U.S.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone has made a lot of incoherent demands since they took over the city of Seattle, but their demand for “race-based’ healthcare might be the most laughable.

They don’t just want more blacks as doctors and nurses. They want those black doctors and nurses to only treat black people.

This is illegal in so many ways it’s hard to count.

Newsweek: Race-based health care, while having gained support, presents legal and practical challenges to implementation. Proponents say it’s one way to start closing disparities in health care, but it could take years and require changes to the education system to fill the shortage of black doctors, and CHAZ’s demand that black doctors be employed for the specific purposes of treating black patients isn’t quite legally sound.

“Isn’t quite legally sound”? Newsweek is being kind. It’s idiotic and people who advocate such nonsense need help.

If black people want a black doctor, that should be their choice. But we should gently point out that the human body is pretty much the same whether you’re white or black or some other color.

It’s true that blacks are susceptible to some diseases that whites aren’t. But anyone who paid attention in medical school knows this to be true and doesn’t need a handbook on exotic diseases to figure it out. – READ MORE

