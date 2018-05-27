Harvey Weinstein gruesome courtroom sketches revealed

Gleeful and vengeful courtroom drama fans took to Twitter today to mock the unflattering sketches emerging from movie mogul Harvey Weinsten’s arraignment.

The New York Police Department does not release mug shots of anyone arrested in New York City, so the anti-Weinstein mob had to content itself with the courtroom sketches. Despite the serious nature of the charges, online wags and media had a field day commenting on the artist renderings from the courtroom drama.

Jane Rosenberg, courtroom artist extraordinaire, came through with an unforgiving sketch of Harvey Weinstein today. Swipe through this post for more of her iconic sketches https://t.co/uHoMCv5obo pic.twitter.com/7KL0tujncS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 25, 2018

Courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg has drawn Twitter criticism before. She drew a picture of New England quarterback Tom Brady in a 2015 courtroom case that also drew attacks, with some claiming the handsome Brady looked like a character from TV’s “The Walking Dead” in her renderings. Rosenberg later apologized. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1