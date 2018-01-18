Chris Christie Nabbed Trying to Squeeze Through Airport Security in New Jersey

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie learned the hard way that his special treatment is over.

Christie tried to circumvent a TSA checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport Thursday morning. Christie was with his State Police detail and attempted to enter through a special access area, located near the exit of the restricted area of the terminal.

The Port Authority says one of its officers refused to let Christie pass, telling the former governor that he is no longer allowed to use that access.

