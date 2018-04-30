Politics
Gowdy: Lawmakers should not accuse Comey of committing a crime
Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) said in a Sunday show interview that lawmakers should not accuse individuals like former FBI director James Comey of committing a crime.
Gowdy noted on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he has never accused Comey of committing a crime, but said the former director has done things he does not agree with.
“But in terms of accusing someone of a crime, a member of Congress should not do that,” Gowdy said.
“I trust Mr. Horowitz to investigate,” he said, referring to Department of Justice inspector general Michael Horowitz. – READ MORE
TheHill